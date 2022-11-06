Body found on Cook Springs Rd. in Pell City

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A deceased female was located off of Cook Springs Road in Pell City on Sunday.

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office located the body at approximately 11 a.m. They said the body had been shot and they are conducting a homicide investigation.

The female has not yet been identified and the investigation is ongoing.

