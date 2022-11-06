Auburn falls in overtime to Mississippi St. 39-33

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WSFA) - The Auburn Tigers lost against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in overtime Saturday night.

The Bulldogs were first to score in the game as Massimo Biscardi kicked a 38-yard field goal.

Mississippi State went on to score a 13-yard touchdown pass before the end of the first quarter, while Auburn remained scoreless.

Less than a minute into the second quarter, the Bulldogs scored their second TD as they led Auburn 17-0.

The Tigers added points to the game with 8:27 left before halftime as Anders Carlson kicked a 27-yard field goal.

The Bulldogs ended up with a commanding lead over the Tigers by the end of the first half, 24-6.

Auburn answered back with two unanswered touchdowns in the third quarter, though they still trailed Mississippi State 24-19.

With 6:36 left in the game, Auburn’s Tank Bigsby scored a 41-yard TD, and the Tigers took the lead.

But Mississippi State came back minutes later with a 33-yard TD and reclaimed the lead.

Auburn wasn’t done though. With just over a minute left in the game, Auburn scored another TD and went on for the two-point conversion.

The thrilling game took another turn when Mississippi State scored a 44-yard field goal with only 29 seconds left to play. This tied the game 33-33, eventually leading to overtime.

Mississippi State went on to defeat Auburn 39-33 as they scored a five-yard rushing TD in OT.

With the loss, Auburn dropped to 3-6 for the 2022 football season.

This was Auburn’s first game under the leadership of interim head coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams. Auburn parted ways with former head coach Bryan Harsin earlier in the week.

The Tigers will host Texas A&M next Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT.

