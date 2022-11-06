LawCall
12-year-old boy missing from Pelham

Damian Alewine, missing
Damian Alewine, missing(Pelham Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Pelham Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old boy in Pelham.

Damian Alewine was last seen in the Canyan Park area. He was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and a black backpack. He is 5-foot-3 and about 70 pounds.

Any information about his whereabouts should be reported to the Pelham Police Department at (205) 620-6550.

