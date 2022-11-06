12-year-old boy missing from Pelham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Pelham Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old boy in Pelham.

Damian Alewine was last seen in the Canyan Park area. He was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and a black backpack. He is 5-foot-3 and about 70 pounds.

Any information about his whereabouts should be reported to the Pelham Police Department at (205) 620-6550.

PLEASE RT: We are asking for the public’s help to locate Damian Holliday Alewine, 12. He was last seen in the Canyan Park area wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, and a black backpack. He is 5'3 & weighs 70lbs.



If you know where he is or if you see him, please call 205-620-6550. pic.twitter.com/uzU3iQaXdi — Pelham Police Dept (@PelhamPoliceAL) November 6, 2022

