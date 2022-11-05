LawCall
Woman calls 911 before being buried alive by her husband

Authorities released a 911 call a woman made before being buried alive by her estranged husband. (Source: KIRO, TCOMM911, THURSTON CO. 911 COMMUNICATIONS, CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LACEY, Wash. (KIRO) - Washington state police released audio of a 911 call a woman made before her estranged husband allegedly buried her alive last month.

Police said the husband attacked her in her home, bound her arms behind her back with duct tape, and put tape over her mouth.

When he left the bedroom, she called 911 on her Apple Watch but could only mumble noises.

Police said her husband came back into the room, and when he realized she had an Apple Watch on, he smashed it with a hammer.

According to the woman, her husband put her in a van, stabbed her, dug a shallow grave, and buried her in it.

The woman said she had difficulty breathing but was able to wriggle the tape off her arms and legs and dug herself out.

Authorities said the husband was later arrested.

Copyright 2022 KIRO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

