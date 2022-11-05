LawCall
Homicide investigation underway in Birmingham

Police are in the 800 block of 45th Place North investigating a homicide Friday evening,...
Police are in the 800 block of 45th Place North investigating a homicide Friday evening, November 4, 2022.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 800 block of 45th Place North.

Police say the homicide happened Friday evening.

No other details are available, but we will update this story when we know more information.

