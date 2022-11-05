FIRST ALERT: Rain, storms today followed by unseasonably warm conditions

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The system which spawned more than a dozen tornadoes in Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas is moving east this morning. Ahead of the system winds will be gusting across our area at 20-30 mph and possible thunderstorms later today and into tonight. The storms will continue along and ahead of a cold front but the parent low associated with the system will move farther north and rainfall will lose intensity with lower severe potential as it approaches West Alabama later this morning. Rain will become more scattered as the system reaches the I-65 Corridor late this morning.

Saturday AM weather update, 11/5/22 (WBRC)

Still there could be a few areas of thunder and lightning, but as the front stalls the rain areas will dissipate through the afternoon. High temperatures will again be above 80 degrees in East Alabama, with rain cooled temperatures around 70 in the west. Chances for rain will diminish tomorrow with only a few isolated showers expected. As the front dissipates mild, above average temperatures will return for the beginning of next week with cooler air finally reaching the region by the middle of next week.

Meanwhile in the Tropics, The National Hurricane Center reports a large non-tropical low pressure system is expected to develop across the northeastern Caribbean Sea and southwestern Atlantic by the latter part of the weekend. The system is initially expected to be very broad and disorganized. However, it could begin to acquire subtropical or tropical characteristics during the early part of next week, and a subtropical or tropical depression could form during the early to middle portion of next week while the system moves generally westward to west-northwestward over the southwestern Atlantic.

Regardless of development, there is an increasing risk of coastal flooding, gale-force winds, heavy rainfall, rough surf, and beach erosion along much of the Southeast United States coast, the Florida east coast, and portions of the central and northwestern Bahamas during the early to middle part of next week. There is a 60% chances for development of this system over the next five days.

