LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Fatal crash on University Boulevard East in Tuscaloosa

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police responded to a head on crash around 4:32 a.m. Saturday morning, Nov. 5. The crash was between an SUV and a sedan near the center line of the road.

TPB says the driver of one of the involved vehicles was fatally injured in the crash and pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was injured and taken to DCH Regional Medical Center, and was later flown to UAB for treatment.

The crash happened on University Boulevard East, and a portion of the road was closed while TPD’s Accident Reconstruction Unit investigated the crash. The road was reopened around 8:44 a.m.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Vaughan McKnight
UPDATE: Second person arrested after body found in backyard grave at Mount Olive home
We're hearing from another family whose lives were shattered when their loved one was gunned...
Family remembers mother of two gunned down in Fairfield crime spree
Budweiser Clydesdales at South Point, Las Vegas, Nevada.
Budweiser Clydesdales coming to Alabama next week
Source: WBRC video
UPDATE: Propane tank wrapped in clothing ignited near Temple Beth-El, according to BPD
First Alert for rain and possibly a few storms tomorrow
First Alert for rain and a few storms Saturday, more unseasonably warm weather next week

Latest News

Police are in the 800 block of 45th Place North investigating a homicide Friday evening,...
Police: Man shot dead in Kingston neighborhood Friday evening
Fultondale officer involved in crash
Officer hit in crash on I-65 in Jefferson Co.
Birmingham Police cruisers
Community members react to frightening incidents at Temple Beth-El
Local Jewish community alarmed by incidents at Temple Beth-El
Local Jewish community alarmed by incidents at Temple Beth-El