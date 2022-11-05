Fatal crash on University Boulevard East in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police responded to a head on crash around 4:32 a.m. Saturday morning, Nov. 5. The crash was between an SUV and a sedan near the center line of the road.

TPB says the driver of one of the involved vehicles was fatally injured in the crash and pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was injured and taken to DCH Regional Medical Center, and was later flown to UAB for treatment.

The crash happened on University Boulevard East, and a portion of the road was closed while TPD’s Accident Reconstruction Unit investigated the crash. The road was reopened around 8:44 a.m.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.