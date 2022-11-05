Community members react to frightening incidents at Temple Beth-El

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham’s Temple Beth-El is back open for service after first responders were called there twice in one day.

It all started around 5 a.m. on Friday when Birmingham Police Department (BPD) got a call of a fire under the building. That’s when they found that a propane tank wrapped in clothing that had been ignited. There was no damage to the synagogue and no one was injured.

“After further investigation, it was just too close for comfort and we are not going to take that situation lightly,” Truman Fitzgerald with BPD said.

Police came back again later in the same day when a congregation member found a suspicious backpack. Police determined it was suspicious and removed it to a secure location. BPD says they did not find any explosives inside. Head of Temple Security said they found electronic devices inside.

BPD does have an adult male in custody on 2nd degree arson in connection with the case. The person of interest is under a 48-hour felony hold for arson.

Members of the Birmingham Jewish community said these incidents are alarming.

“The Jewish community is certainly on edge,” Former President of Temple Emanu-El Dr. Al Cohn said. “We’re trying to come back from a pandemic. We’re trying to find our sense of community again. We’re trying to figure out how to gather safely in numbers again and for this to happen while we are trying to regain our composure and regain our footing following the pandemic, it makes everyone fearful and scared.”

The synagogue will continue to have security at each service.

“The same sentiments that are ripping through the nation and that are occurring with anti-Semitic incidents throughout the country, Birmingham is not immune from that,” Dr. Cohn said. “It is happening in our own backyard.”

“We are still going to piece together if the threats in the past are connected to today,” Fitzgerald said.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.