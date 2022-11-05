Budweiser Clydesdales coming to Alabama next week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The world famous Budweiser Clydesdales are coming to several events in central Alabama during the next week, according to officials with Adams Beverages Birmingham.

According to a Facebook post, the Clydesdales will be in Hoover, Birmingham, and Cullman at different events between November 10 and 13.

The schedule of events is below:

Jingle & Mingle with the World Famous Budweiser Clydesdales When: Thursday, Nov. 10 from 2 to 4 p.m. Where: Piggly Wiggly (2148 Tyler Road, #104; Hoover, AL 35226)

75th Annual National Veterans Day Birmingham Parade & After Party When: Friday, Nov. 11 - Parade: 11 a.m. | After Party: 4 to 6 p.m. Where: Parade - Downtown Birmingham | After Party: Carrigan’s Public House (2430 Morris Ave.; Birmingham, AL 35203)

Lakeview District Trot Parade When: Saturday, Nov. 12 from 2 to 4 p.m. Where: Lakeview District (29th Street South & 7th Avenue South; Birmingham, AL 35233)

Cullman Christmas Market Open House When: Sunday, Nov. 13 from 1 to 5 p.m. Where: 209 1st Ave. N.E.; Cullman, AL 35055



For more details, check out the Adams Beverages Facebook page.

