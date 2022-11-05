LawCall
Budweiser Clydesdales coming to Alabama next week

Budweiser Clydesdales at South Point, Las Vegas, Nevada.
Budweiser Clydesdales at South Point, Las Vegas, Nevada.(South Point Hotel and Casino)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The world famous Budweiser Clydesdales are coming to several events in central Alabama during the next week, according to officials with Adams Beverages Birmingham.

According to a Facebook post, the Clydesdales will be in Hoover, Birmingham, and Cullman at different events between November 10 and 13.

The schedule of events is below:

  • Jingle & Mingle with the World Famous Budweiser Clydesdales
    • When: Thursday, Nov. 10 from 2 to 4 p.m.
    • Where: Piggly Wiggly (2148 Tyler Road, #104; Hoover, AL 35226)
  • 75th Annual National Veterans Day Birmingham Parade & After Party
    • When: Friday, Nov. 11 - Parade: 11 a.m. | After Party: 4 to 6 p.m.
    • Where: Parade - Downtown Birmingham | After Party: Carrigan’s Public House (2430 Morris Ave.; Birmingham, AL 35203)
  • Lakeview District Trot Parade
    • When: Saturday, Nov. 12 from 2 to 4 p.m.
    • Where: Lakeview District (29th Street South & 7th Avenue South; Birmingham, AL 35233)
  • Cullman Christmas Market Open House
    • When: Sunday, Nov. 13 from 1 to 5 p.m.
    • Where: 209 1st Ave. N.E.; Cullman, AL 35055

For more details, check out the Adams Beverages Facebook page.

