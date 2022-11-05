LawCall
Birmingham city councilor recapping 81st Magic City Classic

Birmingham City Councilor Hunter Williams is calling the 81st Magic City Classic a huge success.
Birmingham City Councilor Hunter Williams is calling the 81st Magic City Classic a huge success.(WBRC)
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A Birmingham city councilor is calling the 81st Magic City Classic a huge success, with attendance comparable to pre-pandemic levels.

Thousands of fans filled the seats of Legion Field stadium last week. City Councilman Hunter Williams, who is also the chair of economic development and tourism, says the event is one of the largest for the city each year and it makes a huge economic impact.

Not only do hotels benefit from all the visitors, but local restaurants and businesses do too.

Williams says the hot topic now is where the Magic City Classic will be held next year, adding there are positives for both Legion Field and the new Protective Stadium.

“We obviously want to have our biggest event, The Classic, at that new and shiny place but it’s also -- there’s a history behind Legion Field that I think is very special,” explained Williams. “But at the end of the day, I think the people needing to be making that decision are the schools.”

Of course, a decision has not yet been made but WBRC Fox 6 will keep you updated as we learn more about those plans. We also hope to soon hear about the number of attendees at the Magic City Classic.

