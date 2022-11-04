UPDATE: Second person arrested after body found in backyard grave at Mount Olive home

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: A second person has been arrested in the murder of 32-year-old Zachary Coates, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The JCSO says just after 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, deputies went to two different locations in attempts to serve a second arrest warrant and were able to serve warrants on 62-year-old William Vaughan McKnight.

McKnight is charged with Murder and Abuse of a Corpse.

He is being held in the Jefferson County Jail on a $400,000 bond.

Christal Skelton, who was arrested and charged with abuse of a corpse on Oct. 22, was released after posting a $300,000 bond on Nov. 2, 2022.

Original Story: Officials have identified human remains found in a freshly dug grave behind a home in Mount Olive on Friday, Oct. 21 and one person has been arrested.

The victim has been identified as 31-year-old Zachery Steed Coats of Wildomar, California.

39-year-old Christal Elaine Skelton has been charged with Abuse of a Corpse and is being held in the Jefferson County jail on a $300,000 bond.

39-year-old Christal Elaine Skelton (Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)

The JCSO says around 10:45 a.m. Friday Oct 21, deputies were dispatched to the 3000 block of Raceway Parkway for a welfare check. The request was made by the family of a man who had not been heard from in several months, according to the JCSO.

Deputies did not get anyone to answer the door at the home, but they did find what looked like a freshly dug grave on the property.

According to the JCSO, a trained cadaver dog was brought to the scene and alerted deputies to the presence of human remains.

After obtaining a search warrant, the JCSO says the grave was opened and what appeared to be a body was exhumed.

If anyone has information about this case, please contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 325-1450, or call Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.

