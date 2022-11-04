Tuscaloosa PD searching for missing 49-year-old woman

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Police say they are currently searching for 49-year-old Wanda Gordon.

Gordan was last seen in the Northport area around 2 p.m. on Nov. 3.

According to police, Gordon is driving a silver 2011 Chrysler 200 with an Alabama tag. The car has damage on the driver’s side with multiple stickers on the rear window.

Gordon was last seen wearing the clothing in the picture below. She is 5′2″and 150 lbs.

Tuscaloosa PD says they believe Wanda may have gotten lost while driving from Northport to her home in Tuscaloosa.

If you see Gordon, please contact the Tuscaloosa Police Department at 205-349-2121.

