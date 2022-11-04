LawCall
Shelby County Humane Society donations

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You can help save the lives of pets looking for forever homes in Shelby County.

Any amount of money you donate to Shelby Humane right now will be doubled.

The shelter is filled to capacity with unwanted, abandoned or abused animals who need food, water, shelter, medical care and new families to cherish them.

To help out the Shelby Humane Society a generous donor offered $50 thousand to the shelter if they could in return match his donation for a total of $100 thousand.

The shelter accepted and began a match program October 1.

Now in November, the shelter has already exceeded that original match from $50 to $60 thousand, making their total 1$20 thousand.

They were able to raise money through community members and even out of state donors.

Saundra Ivey, President of Board of Directors, said then they had another donor come in and she gave them $15 thousand.

“So, now we are up trying to match $75 thousand and to tell you the truth we have already surpassed that,” Ivey said. “Now I’m looking to find a donor that will be willing to help us match up to $100,000, that would be great.”

They hope to reach their goal by December 1.

If you would like to help out head over to their website any money donated to the shelter will automatically go toward their match program.

