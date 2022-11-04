Shelby Co. Drug Enforcement Task Force looking to grow its numbers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The first thing up for the new commander for the Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force is getting more people involved in the fight to get drugs off the streets.

Lieutenant Joe McGee is a week into his new role. The first issue he plans to tackle is lack of resources by getting people involved.

At one point the task force had 15 officers representing six different law enforcement agencies within the county. Now that number is down to seven officers represented by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and Alabaster Police Department.

McGee is currently reaching out to other local law enforcement agencies and meeting with officials in the county to partner together to get their numbers back up, especially to help fight the opioid epidemic.

McGee said especially heroin and fentanyl.

“So, we are going to continually and aggressively pursue drug dealers and drug traffickers in Shelby County that do business here,” McGee said. “While at the same time we are going to place emphasis on education and prevention.”

Help from the community is always encouraged. If you see something say something. anonymous tips can be placed on the drug task force website.

