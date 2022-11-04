LawCall
Seminar organized to address crime in Tuscaloosa

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 6:57 AM CDT
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A grassroots effort to fight crime and gun violence in Tuscaloosa is growing. People organizing an upcoming community meeting hope to build off past success to address problems in happening new places there.

Tommy Woods says his group, Restoration Ministries, once focused on helping to rehabilitate inmates. Now, it’s trying to reach people before they’re put in jail or prison.

Woods and others want to “Unite for Life” to save lives. He and others are seeking churches, civic organizations, community outreach groups, and more to attend a meeting it’s hosting Saturday. They’ll brainstorm on simple and safe ways you can address and report crime in your neighborhood.

People who come to the meeting will also hear from law police, child abuse experts, city councilors, and others who deal with the consequences of crime.

“So much is going on. And it looks like it’s getting worse. We had two shootings here the other day here in Tuscaloosa. So, we’re just trying to bring all the stakeholders together to discuss and try to deal with the problem through working together,” said Woods.

This meeting is set for this Saturday, Nov. 5, at Stillman College. It’s from 8:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. in the Stinson Building.

