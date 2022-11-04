LawCall
Man allegedly sent fake Pokémon cards, bilking people out of thousands of dollars

A Pokémon card scheme led to an arrest in Tulsa, Okla., police said.
A Pokémon card scheme led to an arrest in Tulsa, Okla., police said.(Source: KOKI/CNN)
By KOKI staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TULSA, Okla. (KOKI) - Police said he tried to catch ‘em all, but they ended up catching him instead.

A man in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is behind bars for allegedly selling fake Pokémon cards on Craigslist to people across the country.

Tulsa police say Michael McCoy was arrested after a tip came in from a victim in Hawaii who had paid $3,000 for what he thought was the real deal.

Riley Bennett said he helped authorities catch a man who allegedly sent fake Pokemon cards. (Source: KOKI/CNN)

Police had already been looking into this case for months when they got a call from that victim in Hawaii.

That person agreed to work with investigators, and they set up a fake number to trick McCoy into selling him cards again.

Police were then able to arrest McCoy when he went to the post office to mail the cards out.

Officials said, in all, McCoy was able to scam people out of $12,000, including in Arizona, Colorado, Ohio and Texas.

Copyright 2022 KOKI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

