Lawson State Culinary Arts: Chicken Stroganoff

Chicken Stroganoff

Ingredients:

12 oz. wide egg noodles

kosher salt

3 tbsp. unsalted butter

1 small onion, chopped

4 oz. white or cremini mushrooms, sliced (about 2 cups)

1 1/4 lbs. skinless, boneless chicken thighs, cut into chunks

2 tbsp. all purpose flour

1 tsp. paprika, plus more for topping

freshly ground pepper

1 cup fat-free low-sodium chicken or mushroom broth

1 tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

1/2 cup sour cream, plus more for topping

2 tbsp. chopped fresh parsley

Directions:

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the noodles and cook as the label directs, then drain. Meanwhile melt 2 tbsp. butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the onion and cook until slightly soft, about 2 minutes. Add the mushrooms and cook, stirring, until they begin to brown, about 2 minutes. Add the remaining 1 tbsp. butter, chicken, flour, paprika, 1 tsp. salt, and 1/4 tsp. pepper. Cook, stirring, until the chicken browns, about 3 mintues. Add the chicken broth and Worcestershire sauce and bring to a gentle simmer; cook until thickens, about 5 mintues. Stir in the sour cream and season with salt and pepper. Continue simmering gently until the chicken is cooked through, about 2 more minutes. Divide the noodles among plates. Top with the chicken mixture, parsley, some sour cream, and paprika.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.