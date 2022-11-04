LawCall
Lawson State Culinary Arts: Chicken Stroganoff

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Chicken Stroganoff

Ingredients:

12 oz. wide egg noodles

kosher salt

3 tbsp. unsalted butter

1 small onion, chopped

4 oz. white or cremini mushrooms, sliced (about 2 cups)

1 1/4 lbs. skinless, boneless chicken thighs, cut into chunks

2 tbsp. all purpose flour

1 tsp. paprika, plus more for topping

freshly ground pepper

1 cup fat-free low-sodium chicken or mushroom broth

1 tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

1/2 cup sour cream, plus more for topping

2 tbsp. chopped fresh parsley

Directions:

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the noodles and cook as the label directs, then drain. Meanwhile melt 2 tbsp. butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the onion and cook until slightly soft, about 2 minutes. Add the mushrooms and cook, stirring, until they begin to brown, about 2 minutes. Add the remaining 1 tbsp. butter, chicken, flour, paprika, 1 tsp. salt, and 1/4 tsp. pepper. Cook, stirring, until the chicken browns, about 3 mintues. Add the chicken broth and Worcestershire sauce and bring to a gentle simmer; cook until thickens, about 5 mintues. Stir in the sour cream and season with salt and pepper. Continue simmering gently until the chicken is cooked through, about 2 more minutes. Divide the noodles among plates. Top with the chicken mixture, parsley, some sour cream, and paprika.

