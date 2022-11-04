LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

JCSO: Body found inside burning home

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Around 3:20 a.m. on Friday morning, Nov. 4, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the 400 block of Weaver Drive by Bessemer Fire Department.

According to firefighters, while extinguishing a fire at that location, a body was found inside the home.

Detectives are working to gather information regarding the circumstances surrounding the fire, as well as the discovered death.

If you have any information that would be helpful in this investigation, please contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crosswalk at JSU.
Jacksonville State student struck by vehicle in crosswalk, suffers ‘serious injuries’
A woman was stabbed to death in front of her home in Brockton, Massachusetts, Wednesday...
Woman found stabbed to death in her driveway
Families receiving SNAP benefits will soon be able to make their monthly allotment go further.
Alabama food stamp recipients getting more grocery money each month due to inflation
Multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 280 WB blocking 1 lane
6 people arrested in undercover human trafficking operation
6 people arrested after undercover human trafficking operation in West Alabama

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
JCSO: Body found inside burning home
City of Tuscaloosa to accept toy donations for overtime parking ticket fines
Source: WBRC video
Seminar organized to address crime in Tuscaloosa
Source: WBRC video
Tuscaloosa community meeting on crime