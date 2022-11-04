How to save on energy costs with temperatures set to drop

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With winter around the corner and higher power bills expected in December, there are several things you can do to maximize energy efficiency during the colder months.

After speaking with several hardware stores, we learned there are a few things you can do. Some cost a little more money, like blinds and curtains, which can be effective at keeping your home warm. There are also some tools you can find at your local shop to do the trick. Crack filler is just one example.

Cahaba Heights Hardware Store Manager Nathan Dowell says you should seal up any penetrations or holes in the home, especially around air conditioning lines, but he stresses customers have a few other options they can purchase and apply yourself.

“So some of the easiest things you can do, you can put window film on and get that taken care of. That is really easy to do. You just tape it around the window and hit it with a hairdryer. That works really good, you also have foam weather stripping just make sure your doors and windows are sealed,” said Dowell.

In older homes, windows often don’t shut all the way. That is when self-stick weather seal comes in handy. You don’t need any training, but that simple application can save you a lot in the long run.

Dowell says he expects those products to fly off the shelves as we approach the end of the year and that when the cold snap occurred a few weeks ago, many rushed out to make the purchase.

