Heart Gallery Alabama: Simon, Enrique & Angel

We want to introduce you to these very sweet and shy boys.

Simon is the oldest at age 13.

We’re told Simon does have difficulty with communicating, but he loves smiling and laughing. He also enjoys swimming and playing with stuffed animals, Play-Doh, and kinetic sand.

11-year-old Enrique loves to watch movies, and some of his favorites include: Spirit, Shrek, and Kung Fu Panda. Enrique is quiet and like to play by himself. He loves to be around animals.

The youngest is 9-year-old Angel. Although nonverbal, he is able to communicate his wants and needs, but relies on others for daily tasks.

Angel really enjoys fidget toys and playing “chase.” His favorite foods are lemons, oranges and goldfish crackers.

--

Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child’s individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

WBRC FOX6 is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama. To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.