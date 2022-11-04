FIRST ALERT: Fantastic weather Friday, rain returns Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday everyone! We are starting out the day mostly clear and cool with temperatures mostly in the 50s. Visibility appears decent across most of Central Alabama, but we can’t rule out a few areas where fog could form. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly clear. We are watching a cold front that is developing across the Central United States today. It will likely produce a line of strong and severe storms today where an enhanced risk for severe weather has been issued for parts of Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Arkansas. This cold front will impact our weather going into tomorrow. We will enjoy plenty of sunshine today with cloud cover slowly increasing late in the day. High temperatures are forecast to warm into the upper 70s today with southeast winds at 5-15 mph. If you plan on being outside this evening for high school football or a fun night out, we should remain dry with a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will likely cool near 70°F by 7 PM. We’ll likely be in the mid to upper 60s between 8-11 p.m.

Next Big Thing: The big story this weekend is the arrival of our next cold front. Our latest weather models are now showing an earlier arrival for showers and a few embedded thunderstorms on Saturday. The latest trends indicate rain and a few storms pushing into west Alabama tomorrow morning around 7-8 a.m. Rain could enter the I-65 area late in the morning and into the afternoon hours. Temperatures tomorrow morning are forecast to start out in the lower 60s with a mostly cloudy sky. I think we will stay cloudy tomorrow with a 60% chance for rain. Cloud cover will also keep our temperatures from climbing significantly so we are now forecasting high temperatures to only climb into the lower 70s. Winds will be out of the south-southeast at 5-15 mph. Severe weather appears unlikely at this time as the system weakens as it approaches us. A strong storm or two can’t be ruled out in parts of southeast Mississippi and far southwest Alabama tomorrow afternoon. Rainfall totals will end up higher in west Alabama vs east Alabama. We could see around a quarter to a half inch of rainfall for areas west of I-65. East Alabama will end up with lower rainfall totals around a tenth of an inch or less. College Football Forecasts: If you are planning on attending the UAB football game at Protective Stadium Saturday, I would pack a poncho and prepare for rain during the game. Temperatures will likely end up in the upper 60s and lower 70s for the UAB game against UTSA. If you plan on heading to Baton Rouge for the Alabama and LSU football game Saturday, rain will be possible during the morning and afternoon hours, but I think most of the game will end up dry. Temperatures at kickoff will likely start out in the upper 60s. A small rain chance will be possible in Starkville, MS when Auburn takes on Mississippi State at 6:30 p.m. I think the bulk of the rain will also occur prior to kickoff. I would plan for a mostly cloudy sky with a 20% chance for isolated showers. Temperatures will likely be in the mid to upper 60s.

Isolated Showers Possible Sunday and Monday: The cold front will likely stall and dissipate across the Southeast Sunday into Monday. We will likely start Sunday morning off cloudy with a small chance for isolated showers. We could see clouds decrease in coverage Sunday afternoon with highs near 80°F. We’ll remain well above average next Monday into Tuesday with highs in the lower 80s with a partly cloudy sky. We could be approaching record high temperatures early next week. We’ll hold on to a small rain chance Monday, but most of us will end up dry.

Tropical Update: Tropical Depression Lisa emerged over the Bay of Campeche this morning. It remains weak and is forecast to stay weak as it spins in the same spot for a few days. It will likely produce heavy rain and the threat for flash flooding for parts of southeastern Mexico over the next few days. It will not move or impact the United States. The National Hurricane Center is also monitoring two areas in the Central Atlantic for potential development over the next five days. The chances for something to develop over the next 48 hours are very low. Models hint that an area of low pressure could develop off the Southeast Coast of the United States early next week. It could help produce rain in parts of Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas next Tuesday and Wednesday. It remains too early to determine if it’ll shift west enough to give us showers by the middle part of next week. It’ll be something to watch. We are introducing a small rain chance for next Thursday and Friday just in case some tropical moisture spreads into our area at that point. We will also be watching another cold front that could move into Central Alabama a week from now. Hurricane season officially ends on December 1st. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.

Have a wonderful weekend.

