Family remembers mother of two gunned down in Fairfield crime spree

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Another family is feeling the pain of having their lives shattered when their loved one was gunned down in a bizarre crime spree in Fairfield.

One could feel Kewanda Hughes’ grief and heartache as she talked about her daughter, 30-year-old Kernisha McClinon.

“That’s my baby. He took my baby,” Hughes said with tears flowing down her face.

The sadness was unmistakable among the family as they talked about what happened to their loved one.

Investigators say McClinon, a mother of two, was gunned down last weekend at a hotel in Fairfield. Witnesses say McClinon had been arguing with a man, but when she tried to get away, the man shot her, according to investigators.

The man was later identified as 38-year-old Courtney Price. McClinon’s family says she was shot because she refused the suspect’s advances.

“When she tried to walk off and go, he actually followed her and then after he followed her, they had more words and she turned to go back to get away from him and he shot her 5 times,” Krystal Hughes, McClinon’s sister said.

McClinon, known as “NeNe,” loved her family and loved to laugh.

“She was just a beautiful person,” Hughes said. “A lot of people loved her. She was a spiffy girl and she loved for her mother to be spiffy. That was my baby”

“She was 30. She was learning and unlearning. She was a mother. She was a dang, good mother. She was a beautiful spirit,” Krystal said.

“I just want one more day to love on my baby. That’s why she gives me so much joy because I know what she expects of me,” Jammie Hughes, McClinon’s sister said.

The family is holding onto each other and their faith to get them through.

“We wouldn’t wish this on anybody. This will be a lifelong pain for us,” Krystal said.

The family has a message to the community about the on-going violence.

“Ego, pride, rejection are just things that need to be worked on, especially in our community,” Krystal said. “All y’all have access to these boys and these men. They need to be worked on because it’s deadly.”

After the situation at the hotel, police say the suspect allegedly carjacked a family at gunpoint then ran over and killed a man on a bicycle and ended with a police chase in Birmingham.

Price is facing several charges including murder, resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.