City of Tuscaloosa to accept toy donations for overtime parking ticket fines
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Beginning on Monday, Nov. 7, Tuscaloosa residents can pay off $18 city overtime parking tickets with a toy donation to Toys for Tots, according to city officials.
Toys valued at $10 or more will satisfy a $18 parking ticket. Toys valued at $20 or more will be accepted in place of two $18 parking tickets.
Participants can bring their toys to Tuscaloosa Municipal Court at 2122 6th St. between Nov. 7 and Dec. 5.
The City requests a receipt for purchase, or a price tag on the toy showing the value at $10 or more.
