City of Tuscaloosa to accept toy donations for overtime parking ticket fines

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Beginning on Monday, Nov. 7, Tuscaloosa residents can pay off $18 city overtime parking tickets with a toy donation to Toys for Tots, according to city officials.

Toys valued at $10 or more will satisfy a $18 parking ticket. Toys valued at $20 or more will be accepted in place of two $18 parking tickets.

Participants can bring their toys to Tuscaloosa Municipal Court at 2122 6th St. between Nov. 7 and Dec. 5.

The City requests a receipt for purchase, or a price tag on the toy showing the value at $10 or more.

