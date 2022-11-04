LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Birmingham PD investigating suspicious package

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is on the scene investigating a suspicious package on Highland Avenue.

Reports of an unattended package was spotted near Temple Beth-El on 2179 Highland Avenue.

The Public Information Division is on the scene. The bomb squad unit was called in and will safely remove the package for further investigation.

We will provide more information as it is available.

divi discount
build custom google map

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crosswalk at JSU.
Jacksonville State student struck by vehicle in crosswalk, suffers ‘serious injuries’
A woman was stabbed to death in front of her home in Brockton, Massachusetts, Wednesday...
Woman found stabbed to death in her driveway
We're hearing from another family whose lives were shattered when their loved one was gunned...
Family remembers mother of two gunned down in Fairfield crime spree
Multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 280 WB blocking 1 lane
Families receiving SNAP benefits will soon be able to make their monthly allotment go further.
Alabama food stamp recipients getting more grocery money each month due to inflation

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Body found in burning home
Source: WBRC video
Suspicious package found near Temple Beth-El
Source: WBRC video
JCSO: Body found inside burning home
Body found in burning home.
JCSO: Body found inside burning home