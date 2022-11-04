Birmingham officials report speed strips are helping curb exhibition driving

LawCall
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’ve been to downtown Birmingham recently, you’ve likely driven over one of the new portable speed bumps. They’re being used to slow down reckless drivers.

Back in August 2022, Birmingham’s Department of Transportation placed portable speed strips at City Walk and other spots downtown to slow down dangerous exhibition driving. City leaders said the strips worked in the central city, but now the problem has moved.

“The short term solution that is readily available ahead of us is these speed strips,” Birmingham City Councilor Darrell O’Quinn said.

Officials with Birmingham Police tell WBRC that they have seen a large drop in the number of complaints where the speed strips are installed and one city councilor is hearing the same.

“Residents reported to me that they have seen some changes in behavior,” O’Quinn said. “The strips are helpful.”

But O’Quinn said that doesn’t mean exhibition driving has stopped entirely in the city. It’s just stopped some downtown.

“It’s definitely still a concern,” O’Quinn said. “I think there might be a concern that we are playing whack-a-mole.”

O’Quinn said they believe exhibition driving has just moved further out into the city, so now, they plan to buy 50 more speed strips to target these areas.

“A lot of places we get complaints are where people live,” he said. “Our initial order was maybe a dozen, so initial places we have used them are only two or three locations. The fact that our department of transportation is looking at getting 50 more indicates that it is having some impact.”

“Compared to the level of deployment we have right now, 50 will be a big increase,” O’Quinn said.

O’Quinn said these strips are just an immediate attempt at relief, but he hopes stricter legislation passes, increasing the punishment for those who get caught.

“The strips are important,” O’Quinn said. “But, changing the legislation to increase penalties is also important.”

O’Quinn said they are relying on reports of exhibition driving from residents to make sure they are targeting the hot spot areas with the new speed strips.

