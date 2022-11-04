Auburn’s Carys Worby enjoying life on the Plains
Tiger golfer ready to make her mark on the program
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC’s Jake Stansell catches up with Auburn women’s golfer Carys Worby about her transition from Wales to the Plains, joining a successful program, Chick-fil-A Chick-n-Minis, and much more.
