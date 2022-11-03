LawCall
Smokey Rd. in Alabaster closed in both directions due to fire

(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Smokey Road is currently closed in both directions between Meadowview Elementary School and Smokey Ridge Estates as crews work to put out a house fire.

Shelby Co. officials say the impact this will have on traffic is the primary concern.

Alabaster Fire is still on the scene.

Major crash causing heavy delays on I-65 SB just before Oxmoor Rd.