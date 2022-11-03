Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Ashllyn Adderhold!

Ashllyn is a senior at Piedmont High School with a 4.43 GPA. She is a member of SGA, National Honor Society, Varsity Cheerleading, and the Indoor and Outdoor track teams. In addition, she is part of Big Brother/Big Sisters and Health Occupations Students of America. She is always a dependable leader in the community.

Ashllyn, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.

To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America's First Federal Credit Union

