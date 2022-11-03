LawCall
Rising Star: Ashllyn Adderhold

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Ashllyn Adderhold!

Ashllyn is a senior at Piedmont High School with a 4.43 GPA. She is a member of SGA, National Honor Society, Varsity Cheerleading, and the Indoor and Outdoor track teams. In addition, she is part of Big Brother/Big Sisters and Health Occupations Students of America. She is always a dependable leader in the community.

Ashllyn, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.

To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America’s First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.

