LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Prattville teacher charged with having sex with student

Foreman is being held in the Autauga County Jail on a $45,000 bond.
Foreman is being held in the Autauga County Jail on a $45,000 bond.(Source: Autauga County Jail)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police have charged a high school teacher with having sex with a student.

According to police, Daniel James Forman, 31, is charged with being a school employee having sexual contact with a student under the age of 19.

Forman, who is listed as being a special education teacher at Prattville High School, was arrested on Thursday. Following his arrest, he was taken to the Autauga County Metro Hail and placed under a $45,000 bail.

Police say that no other information is being publicly released due to the nature of the investigation.

Autauga County Schools has not released a statement on Forman’s arrest.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Families receiving SNAP benefits will soon be able to make their monthly allotment go further.
Alabama food stamp recipients getting more grocery money each month due to inflation
Crosswalk at JSU.
Jacksonville State student struck by vehicle in crosswalk, suffers ‘serious injuries’
Arrest in Brian Robinson shooting
Teen arrested in shooting, attempted robbery of former UA running back Brian Robinson
Alabama Power offers a program called Project Share to help customers pay their wintertime bills.
Alabama Power increasing rates starting in December
Mother of man killed in Fairfield crime spree speaks about final moments with son
Exclusive: Mother of man killed in Fairfield crime spree speaks about final moments with son

Latest News

Crosswalk at JSU.
Jacksonville State student struck by vehicle in crosswalk, suffers ‘serious injuries’
Multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 280 WB blocking 1 lane
Iola Roberts Elementary School in Pell City briefly on lockdown Thursday morning
Iola Roberts Elementary School briefly on lockdown after man attempted to enter gym
11-year-old Emrhye Prude and 8-year-old Serris Prude
Arrest made in 2020 hit-and-run crash that killed 2 children in Hoover