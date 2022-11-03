LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Pfizer tests combined COVID-19 and flu shot

FILE - A syringe is placed into a vial of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination at a COVID-19 clinic in...
FILE - A syringe is placed into a vial of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination at a COVID-19 clinic in Augusta, Maine, on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021.(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Pfizer has launched its study of a combination COVID-19 and flu vaccine.

On Thursday, Pfizer and its German partner, BioNTech, announced that the first participant has received a dose in Phase 1 of the trial.

The shot contains Pfizer’s updated, bivalent COVID-19 boosters and its flu vaccine.

The bivalent booster targets the original COVID-19 strain and two omicron subvariants.

Other vaccine makers also are studying combination vaccines.

Novavax announced this month that its combination COVID-19 and flu vaccine candidate generated immune responses against coronavirus and influenza strains in an early clinical trial.

Moderna is also developing a combined flu and COVID-19 vaccine and another combination vaccine targeting flu, COVID-19 and RSV.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Families receiving SNAP benefits will soon be able to make their monthly allotment go further.
Alabama food stamp recipients getting more grocery money each month due to inflation
Arrest in Brian Robinson shooting
Teen arrested in shooting, attempted robbery of former UA running back Brian Robinson
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Jacksonville State student struck by vehicle, suffers ‘serious injuries’
Alabama Power offers a program called Project Share to help customers pay their wintertime bills.
Alabama Power increasing rates starting in December
Mother of man killed in Fairfield crime spree speaks about final moments with son
Exclusive: Mother of man killed in Fairfield crime spree speaks about final moments with son

Latest News

A view of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station, in Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia region, in...
UN agency: No evidence seen for Moscow’s ‘dirty bomb’ claim against Ukraine
This common antibiotic is in short supply.
What to do if you can't get amoxicillin
FILE PHOTO - Netflix is rolling out the "basic with ads" subscription plan for $6.99 per month...
Netflix launches ‘basic with ads’
Juana Elivia Tadeo Gomez
Emergency Missing Child Alert issued for 11-year-old girl