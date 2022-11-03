LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 280 WB blocking 1 lane

(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Police say a multi-vehicle crash on U.S. 280 around 12:40 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, has caused a lane closure.

The left lane of U.S. 280 Westbound near the 11 mile marker in Shelby County is currently blocked, and will be for an undetermined amount of time, according to police.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to monitor the situation.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Families receiving SNAP benefits will soon be able to make their monthly allotment go further.
Alabama food stamp recipients getting more grocery money each month due to inflation
Crosswalk at JSU.
Jacksonville State student struck by vehicle in crosswalk, suffers ‘serious injuries’
Arrest in Brian Robinson shooting
Teen arrested in shooting, attempted robbery of former UA running back Brian Robinson
Alabama Power offers a program called Project Share to help customers pay their wintertime bills.
Alabama Power increasing rates starting in December
Mother of man killed in Fairfield crime spree speaks about final moments with son
Exclusive: Mother of man killed in Fairfield crime spree speaks about final moments with son

Latest News

Smokey Rd. in Alabaster closed in both directions due to fire
(Source: MGN)
Planned lane closures on I-65 NB in Jefferson Co.
Overturned garbage truck on 280 and Green Valley Rd
Overturned garbage truck blocks all lanes on Hwy. 280 WB
A portion of I-20 East will be closed beginning at 9 a.m. on Oct 27
I-20 East to have planned lane closure