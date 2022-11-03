Multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 280 WB blocking 1 lane

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Police say a multi-vehicle crash on U.S. 280 around 12:40 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, has caused a lane closure.

The left lane of U.S. 280 Westbound near the 11 mile marker in Shelby County is currently blocked, and will be for an undetermined amount of time, according to police.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to monitor the situation.

