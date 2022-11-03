Mike Behind the Mic: Justin Hokanson

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In this episode of Mike Behind the Mic, Mike Dubberly talks with Auburn beat reporter Justin Hokanson of @on3sports and @auliveon3.

Justin provides his insight on the Auburn coaching search, what makes the job unique and why things went bad from the start for Bryan Harsin.

