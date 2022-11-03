LawCall
Mike Behind the Mic: Justin Hokanson

By Mike Dubberly
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In this episode of Mike Behind the Mic, Mike Dubberly talks with Auburn beat reporter Justin Hokanson of @on3sports and @auliveon3.

Justin provides his insight on the Auburn coaching search, what makes the job unique and why things went bad from the start for Bryan Harsin.

Hear new episodes of Mike Behind the Mic every week. Keep up with the show here.

You can also subscribe and download the show on some of your favorite podcast streaming apps.

Apple Podcasts | Stitcher Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | TuneIn

If you have any questions or topics you’d like to hear discussed on the show, email us at mike.dubberly@wbrc.com. And, if you’re enjoying the show, be sure to rate/review the podcast on your favorite podcast streaming app.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

