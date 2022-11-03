LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Lyft to cut 13% of workforce in attempt to trim costs

Lyft said it will be cutting jobs.
Lyft said it will be cutting jobs.(Lyft)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The ride-hailing service Lyft is cutting 13% of its workforce, nearly 700 employees, as it tries to lower operating expenses.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it anticipates incurring approximately $27 million to $32 million in restructuring and other charges related to employee severance and benefits costs.

The charges are expected in the fourth quarter.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Families receiving SNAP benefits will soon be able to make their monthly allotment go further.
Alabama food stamp recipients getting more grocery money each month due to inflation
Crosswalk at JSU.
Jacksonville State student struck by vehicle, suffers ‘serious injuries’
Arrest in Brian Robinson shooting
Teen arrested in shooting, attempted robbery of former UA running back Brian Robinson
Alabama Power offers a program called Project Share to help customers pay their wintertime bills.
Alabama Power increasing rates starting in December
Mother of man killed in Fairfield crime spree speaks about final moments with son
Exclusive: Mother of man killed in Fairfield crime spree speaks about final moments with son

Latest News

Lauren Isabell Gutierrez was last seen at her home in the 1200 block of Harvey Road around 11...
Amber Alert issued for missing Texas teen
Meet a one-eared dog named "Van Gogh" who has an eye for art.
Dog with one ear paints masterpieces with his tongue
A view of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station, in Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia region, in...
Backup power used at Ukraine nuclear site to fend off crisis
Iola Roberts Elementary School in Pell City briefly on lockdown Thursday morning
Iola Roberts Elementary School briefly on lockdown after man attempted to enter gym