LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Jacksonville State student struck by vehicle, suffers ‘serious injuries’

Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) -A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Wednesday near the Jacksonville State University campus.

The victim, a JSU student, was treated on the scene by medical personnel before being transported to UAB Hospital via helicopter. Authorities say she has “serious injuries.”

According to Jacksonville Police Chief Marcus Woods, the accident occurred at approximately 5:54 p.m. on Highway 21.

Police said that it is too early to say if the driver will face charges, but that they will present information to the district attorney.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Jason Martez Johnson (left), Jeremy Lee Hawkins Jr. (right)
2 arrested in connection to Birmingham homicide
Derrick Hardy, (23),
23-year-old arrested in brazen convenience store robbery
Police in Georgia said three high school students were among four killed in a rollover crash...
Police: 3 high school students among 4 killed in rollover crash
Dr. Pattie Neill
Trussville City Schools superintendent resigns

Latest News

Ashley Bell's family has been battling flu and RSV simultaneously as both viruses have been...
Shelby County family on the mend after dealing with flu and RSV
US Postal Service is warning against dropping off packages or letters at nighttime.
USPS warning against dropping off mail and packages at night
Fire damages 2 buses at Tuscaloosa-area elementary school
Fire damages 2 buses at Tuscaloosa-area elementary school
Families receiving SNAP benefits will soon be able to make their monthly allotment go further.
Alabama food stamp recipients getting more grocery money each month due to inflation