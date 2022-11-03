Jacksonville State student struck by vehicle, suffers ‘serious injuries’

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) -A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Wednesday near the Jacksonville State University campus.

The victim, a JSU student, was treated on the scene by medical personnel before being transported to UAB Hospital via helicopter. Authorities say she has “serious injuries.”

According to Jacksonville Police Chief Marcus Woods, the accident occurred at approximately 5:54 p.m. on Highway 21.

Police said that it is too early to say if the driver will face charges, but that they will present information to the district attorney.

