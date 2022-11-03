LawCall
Iola Roberts Elementary School briefly on lockdown after man attempted to enter gym

Iola Roberts Elementary School in Pell City briefly on lockdown Thursday morning
Iola Roberts Elementary School in Pell City briefly on lockdown Thursday morning(Iola Roberts Elementary School)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - Iola Roberts Elementary School was briefly put on lockdown Thursday morning after an unknown person tried to enter the school’s gym.

The gym doors were locked, and SROs and the Pell City Police Department made contact with the unknown person.

The lockdown has been lifted.

There is no threat to students, faculty, or staff.

Iola Roberts Elementary remained vigilant and followed safety protocols, according to police.


