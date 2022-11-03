Iola Roberts Elementary School briefly on lockdown after man attempted to enter gym

PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - Iola Roberts Elementary School was briefly put on lockdown Thursday morning after an unknown person tried to enter the school’s gym.

The gym doors were locked, and SROs and the Pell City Police Department made contact with the unknown person.

The lockdown has been lifted.

There is no threat to students, faculty, or staff.

Iola Roberts Elementary remained vigilant and followed safety protocols, according to police.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.