First Alert for sunshine and above average temperatures Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! We are starting out the morning with temperatures in the 40s and 50s across Central Alabama. You’ll need a light jacket to start out the day, but you won’t need it this afternoon as temperatures soar into the 70s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us clear and dry. High pressure will keep us dry and unusually warm for early November. We are forecasting temperatures to quickly warm into the lower 70s by noon. High temperatures today are forecast to heat up into the upper 70s with a few spots in the lower 80s. Temperatures will be nearly 10 degrees above average for this time of the year. Our average high for November 3rd is 69°F. Winds will come in from the east at 5-10 mph this afternoon. Today is a great day to get some yardwork out of the way or to wash the car. If you have any evening plans, the weather should be nice. We’ll stay clear this evening with temperatures cooling into the mid 60s by 8 PM.

Mostly Sunny Friday: We’ll start tomorrow morning off dry with slightly warmer temperatures. I think we’ll wake up with temperatures in the low to mid 50s across Central Alabama. We should see a mostly sunny sky tomorrow afternoon with high temperatures approaching 80°F. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. Cloud cover will likely increase late Friday evening, but we’ll stay dry. Temperatures will end up comfortable Friday night for any high school football games. We are looking at kickoff temperatures near 70°F Friday evening with most of us cooling down into the mid 60s by 10-11 PM.

Next Big Thing: The big story this weekend is the arrival of our next cold front. Our latest weather models are now showing an earlier arrival for showers and a few embedded thunderstorms on Saturday. We will likely start Saturday morning dry with a mostly cloudy sky with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. We are forecasting showers and a few storms to move into west Alabama late Saturday morning and into the afternoon hours. This cold front will likely produce severe weather to our west in parts of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Louisiana Friday. Once it moves into Central Alabama, it will be significantly weaker and severe weather is not expected at this time. I would plan for a 60% chance for rain Saturday with the highest chances to see rain along and west of I-65. If you are planning on attending the UAB football game at Protective Stadium Saturday, I would pack a poncho and prepare for rain during the game. Temperatures Saturday afternoon are forecast to climb into the upper 70s with southeast winds at 10-15 mph. If you plan on heading to Baton Rouge for the Alabama and LSU football game Saturday, rain will be possible with temperatures in the 70s. Rain will also be possible in Starkville, MS when Auburn takes on Mississippi State at 6:30 PM. Temperatures will likely be in the mid to upper 60s.

Isolated Showers Possible Sunday and Monday: The cold front will likely stall and dissipate across the Southeast Sunday into Monday. We will likely start Sunday morning off cloudy with a small chance for isolated showers. We could see clouds decrease in coverage Sunday afternoon with highs near 80°F. We’ll remain well above average next Monday into Tuesday with highs in the lower 80s with a partly cloudy sky. We could be approaching record high temperatures early next week. We’ll hold on to a small rain chance Monday, but most of us will end up dry.

Tropical Update: Lisa made landfall in Belize yesterday evening as a Category 1 Hurricane. It is now over Central America and weakening. It will likely become a tropical depression today and slowly move into the Bay of Campeche tomorrow. It won’t move a lot, and it could produce heavy rainfall and flooding for parts of Mexico over the next 2-3 days. Hurricane Martin has winds up to 85 mph as it spins in the northern Atlantic. It will rapidly move off to the northern Atlantic by this weekend and not impact the United States. The National Hurricane Center is also monitoring two areas in the Central Atlantic for potential development over the next five days. The chances for something to develop over the next 48 hours are very low. Models hint that an area of low pressure could develop off the Southeast Coast of the United States early next week. It could help produce rain in parts of Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas next Tuesday and Wednesday. It remains too early to determine if it’ll shift west enough to give us showers by the middle part of next week. It’ll be something to watch. Hurricane season officially ends on December 1st.

