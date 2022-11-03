LawCall
Fire destroys two Tuscaloosa County school buses

School buses damaged in fire at Tuscaloosa-area elementary school
School buses damaged in fire at Tuscaloosa-area elementary school(Ray Allen/Townsquare Media)
By Bryan Henry
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) -After two Tuscaloosa County school buses caught on fire on Wednesday, school leaders say the loss won’t affect the process of getting students to school.

The fire happened around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Englewood Elementary School in Tuscaloosa County. When Tuscaloosa firefighters arrived on the scene, they found power lines draped over the two buses and both buses in flames.


Tuscaloosa County School spokesperson Terri Brewer said it could’ve been so much worse, considering the buses were parked on the campus of Englewood Elementary where hundreds of children attend school every day.

“We’re thankful it happened when students weren’t on campus and it was not something that stemmed from the actual bus,” Brewer said. “It was from the powerlines that spread to the bus.”

It was after school hours when all the kids had been dropped off when overhead power lines fell on the buses and ignited a fire that destroyed the two buses.

“That’s still under investigation, the final cause, but it appears to have been a blown transformer,” she said. “A powerline fire that led to the school buses catching on fire.”

Fire damages 2 buses at Tuscaloosa-area elementary school
Fire damages 2 buses at Tuscaloosa-area elementary school(WBRC)

She said school district leaders moved quickly to replace the buses to make sure students got picked up on time Thursday morning. There were no hiccups, according to Brewer.

“We transport thousands of kids per day,” she said. “We have a large fleet of buses so there will be times when a bus is pulled out of commission. We have other buses we can plug in.”

In regard to the buses being kept at the school, Brewer said to remember Tuscaloosa County is larger than the state of Rhode Island, so it simply makes sense to keep many of those buses near the schools to pick up children who live nearby.

There were no injuries from the fire and no structural damage to the school itself.

