LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Emergency Missing Child Alert issued for 11-year-old girl

Juana Elivia Tadeo Gomez
Juana Elivia Tadeo Gomez(ALEA)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued an Emergency Missing Child Alert for 11-year-old Juana Elivia Tadeo Gomez.

Gomez is a Hispanic female. She was last seen yesterday November 2 at around 10:00 pm at Martin Luther King Parkway in Phenix City, Alabama.

She is 4′ 9″, weighing 110 lbs.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Juana Gomez, please contact the Phenix City Police Department at 334-298-0611 or call 911.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Families receiving SNAP benefits will soon be able to make their monthly allotment go further.
Alabama food stamp recipients getting more grocery money each month due to inflation
Arrest in Brian Robinson shooting
Teen arrested in shooting, attempted robbery of former UA running back Brian Robinson
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Jacksonville State student struck by vehicle, suffers ‘serious injuries’
Alabama Power offers a program called Project Share to help customers pay their wintertime bills.
Alabama Power increasing rates starting in December
Mother of man killed in Fairfield crime spree speaks about final moments with son
Exclusive: Mother of man killed in Fairfield crime spree speaks about final moments with son

Latest News

Smokey Rd. in Alabaster closed in both directions due to fire
Alabama Power offers a program called Project Share to help customers pay their wintertime bills.
Alabama Power increasing monthly rates by $10 starting Dec. 1st
Source: WBRC Video
Shelby County Family Dealing With RSV and the Flu
Source: WBRC video
2 School Buses Catch on Fire