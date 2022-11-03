LawCall
Corrections officer charged with accepting bribes, smuggling drugs

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A former corrections officer is accused of taking bribes and smuggling in drugs into the William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility.

Federal prosecutors say Wilson Brian Clemons, 32, of Jasper has been charged for his role in a conspiracy to smuggle cell phones, controlled substances, and other contraband items to inmates at the facility.

According to the charging document, between November 7, 2021, and November 23, 2021, Clemons abused his position of power and agreed to accept bribes in exchange for smuggling contraband items into the facility.

Prosecutors also say Clemons used a fake name to create a Cash App account so that he could accept bribe payments from inmates.

Clemons has agreed to plead guilty to both charges. If found guilty, Clemons faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

