City of Birmingham files lawsuit against church-run development company

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham has filed a lawsuit against Fifth Episcopal District Development and Birmingham Annual Conference Fifth Episcopal District C.M.E. Church for failing to complete construction of a church building, offices, and day care facility.

The city gave the land to Trinity Christian Methodist Episcopal Church in 2014 and the church agreed to finish the project by 2017.

However, the building has been a shell for several years.

City of Birmingham files lawsuit against church-run development company(WBRC FOX6 News)

The city is seeking the return of the property, which is located just a couple of blocks from the Carraway hospital redevelopment and the newly proposed amphitheater.

According to court documents, the non-completion of the project is a breach of both the Redevelopment Agreement and Project Funding Agreement.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

