LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Brush fire damages buses at Tuscaloosa-area elementary school

School buses damaged in fire at Tuscaloosa-area elementary school
School buses damaged in fire at Tuscaloosa-area elementary school(Ray Allen/Townsquare Media)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities in Tuscaloosa say some buses caught fire at Englewood Elementary School Wednesday evening during a brush fire.

Officials with Tuscaloosa City Schools say the fire started around 6:30 p.m. They are uncertain how many buses were impacted, but they don’t believe the school building was damaged.

Fire crews were still at the scene as of 8 p.m. Wednesday.

We’ll update this story as we learn more information.


google map on website

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Jason Martez Johnson (left), Jeremy Lee Hawkins Jr. (right)
2 arrested in connection to Birmingham homicide
Derrick Hardy, (23),
23-year-old arrested in brazen convenience store robbery
Police in Georgia said three high school students were among four killed in a rollover crash...
Police: 3 high school students among 4 killed in rollover crash
Dr. Pattie Neill
Trussville City Schools superintendent resigns

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Why 911 PSAs could be critical in cutting ambulance and ER wait times
Addison volleyball adds another state title to its dynasty
When to look for Black Friday deals
When to look for Black Friday deals
FROM WALTER EVS EMPLOYEE AT SHELBY BAPTIST
Shelby Baptist employee making a difference