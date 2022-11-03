Brush fire damages buses at Tuscaloosa-area elementary school

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities in Tuscaloosa say some buses caught fire at Englewood Elementary School Wednesday evening during a brush fire.

Officials with Tuscaloosa City Schools say the fire started around 6:30 p.m. They are uncertain how many buses were impacted, but they don’t believe the school building was damaged.

Fire crews were still at the scene as of 8 p.m. Wednesday.

We’ll update this story as we learn more information.

