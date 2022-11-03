LawCall
Brairwood Junior hosts first ‘Wings of Hope’ event for the Epilepsy Foundation of Alabama

By Lynden Blake
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Briarwood Christian School junior is organizing her first “Wings of Hope” event this month for the Epilepsy Foundation of Alabama.

Elaina Burt, Miss Jefferson County’s Outstanding Teen, is having a dinner on Nov. 19 from 5-8 p.m. to raise epilepsy awareness through her organization, Charlie’s Chance.

The evening will consist of food, live music and an auction to raise money for the epilepsy foundation. Epilepsy is something Elaina wants more people to be aware of. Her cousin, Charlie, who Charlie’s Chance is named after, was diagnosed with a rare form of epilepsy when she was just a few months old.

November is Epilepsy Awareness Month. If you’re looking for other ways to get involved, the Epilepsy Foundation is hosting their Walk to End Epilepsy on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Railroad Park. For more information on the walk, click here.

To buy tickets to “Wings of Hope,” click here.

