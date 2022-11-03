Birmingham Racing Commission donates over $4M to 50 organizations

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Thursday, Nov. 3, the Birmingham Racing Commission handed out over $4 million in donations to non-profits, schools, hospitals, municipalities and more.

Tax revenue created by the Birmingham Race Course Casino’s Historical Horse Racing gaming machines funded the donations. Organizations receiving the funds are listed as statutory recipients designated by the Pari-Mutuel Law – Alabama Code: Section 11-65-36.

President of Birmingham Race Course Casino, Lewis Benefield, said the money comes from 2021 game play and anticipates that 2022′s revenue will be larger.

Benefield hopes the state will expand on what games are allowed to be played in Alabama so they can donate even more to the community.

“This facility is set up to have other forms of gaming. Paranatural tracks over the years are always looking to have top class entertainment. If we can be successful in the legislator, and we were real close the last couple of sessions, we can create all forms of gaming here. We could get cards, we could get dice, if you get sports wagering, a lot of our customers and a lot of people in Birmingham are ready for that. And if we can have that these taxes would be tremendously higher and help us running areas, so the sky is the limit if we can get into the legislator what we need,” said Benefield.

Recipients on Thursday include:

The Prescott House

United Ability

Children’s Hospital

The Sickle Cell Disease Association of America (Birmingham)

The YMCA

March of Dimes

Gateway Family Solutions

The Clay House Children’s Advocacy Center

Birmingham Urban League, Inc.

Department of Alabama Youth Services

Miles College, Lawson State College

University of Alabama

University of Alabama at Birmingham

Jefferson State Community College

Bessemer State

Cooper Green Mercy Health

Alabama Symphony Orchestra

Shelby Humane

Fire Districts

