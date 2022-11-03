Alabaster Fire Department Accepting Intern Applications

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The Alabaster Fire Department is currently accepting internship applications from Thompson High School students in the eleventh and twelfth grades.

The department has been successful in the past with accepting interns and eventually hiring them to become full-time employees.

Applicants must be at least 17 years of age.

The interns will train with members of the fire department and be introduced to the everyday duties of a fire fighter. It is a unique opportunity to prepare those who are interested in making an impact in their community.

The program will accept candidates for consideration of the following internship start dates: January - June and/or August - December.

Alabaster Fire Chief Tim Love said this is a high-energy public service job.

“You get to serve people,” Love said. “If it’s something you think that you are interested in then this is your opportunity to come and see if it’s something that interests you because it can be a lifelong career.”

The deadline to apply is December 1. Anyone interested can apply through the City of Alabaster’s career portal.

