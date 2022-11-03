LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Alabaster Fire Department Accepting Intern Applications

Alabaster Fire Dept preparing for potential flooding
Alabaster Fire Dept preparing for potential flooding(WBRC Fox6 News)
By Aajene Robinson
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The Alabaster Fire Department is currently accepting internship applications from Thompson High School students in the eleventh and twelfth grades.

The department has been successful in the past with accepting interns and eventually hiring them to become full-time employees.

Applicants must be at least 17 years of age.

The interns will train with members of the fire department and be introduced to the everyday duties of a fire fighter. It is a unique opportunity to prepare those who are interested in making an impact in their community.

The program will accept candidates for consideration of the following internship start dates: January - June and/or August - December.

Alabaster Fire Chief Tim Love said this is a high-energy public service job.

“You get to serve people,” Love said. “If it’s something you think that you are interested in then this is your opportunity to come and see if it’s something that interests you because it can be a lifelong career.”

The deadline to apply is December 1. Anyone interested can apply through the City of Alabaster’s career portal.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crosswalk at JSU.
Jacksonville State student struck by vehicle in crosswalk, suffers ‘serious injuries’
Families receiving SNAP benefits will soon be able to make their monthly allotment go further.
Alabama food stamp recipients getting more grocery money each month due to inflation
Arrest in Brian Robinson shooting
Teen arrested in shooting, attempted robbery of former UA running back Brian Robinson
Alabama Power offers a program called Project Share to help customers pay their wintertime bills.
Alabama Power increasing rates starting in December
Mother of man killed in Fairfield crime spree speaks about final moments with son
Exclusive: Mother of man killed in Fairfield crime spree speaks about final moments with son

Latest News

City of Birmingham files lawsuit against church-run development company
City of Birmingham files lawsuit against church-run development company
Source: WBRC video
Tuscaloosa school buses caught fire
Source: WBRC video
Powerball Jackpot rises to $1.5B
Source: WBRC video
Study: Dry shampoo containing high levels of benzene