Alabama food stamp recipients getting more grocery money each month due to inflation

Families receiving SNAP benefits will soon be able to make their monthly allotment go further.
Families receiving SNAP benefits will soon be able to make their monthly allotment go further.(WBRC)
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Inflation has taken a toll on grocery budgets and the USDA is now increasing monthly SNAP benefits to help EBT users’ budgets each month nationwide.

Every year, the USDA revisits SNAP benefit allotments. Now, EBT card holders are getting 12.5 percent more money to spend at the grocery store.

“The 12.5 percent is probably the most I’ve seen since I’ve been here,” Alabama Food Assistance Director Brandon Hardin said. “Last October, it started with $250 was the max allotment for an individual. Now, the max allotment for one individual is $281.”

Hardin said there are more than 774,000 individuals getting benefits across the state, and while this is a federally mandated increase, Hardin said it is going to make a big difference helping families in Alabama.

“We have heard from many of our SNAP recipients, especially our elderly that don’t get as many SNAP benefits, that this increase is significant enough to help them,” Hardin said.

The state is also working to make grocery shopping more accessible in rural areas of the state.

“Food deserts in rural Alabama are an issue, but I would say in rural Jefferson County, they have become an issue,” Hardin said.

The state now partners with several grocery stores to allow online ordering of EBT eligible items. Hardin said this will help participants without transportation or in food deserts.

“It allows individuals that may not have access to an actual grocery store within certain miles to be able to order those groceries, plan their trip, and be able to pick them up,” he said.

While the state has more than 774,000 individuals on benefits, there are more than 380,000 households on food assistance.

