6 people arrested after undercover human trafficking operation in West Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force conducted a two-month undercover human trafficking operation that led to the arrest of six men on 12 felony charges.

Investigators say the operation targeted predators who use social media apps in attempts to meet minors for sex.

Those arrested include:

Romel Estuardo Gomez-Cruz, 33, from Auburn. He was arrested Aug. 20 on charges of electronic solicitation of a child and traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act. His bond was set at $90,000.

Romel Estuardo Gomez-Cruz (Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office)

Vincent Rashad Farley, 36, of Tuscaloosa. He was arrested Aug. 20 on charges of electronic solicitation of a child and traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act. His bond was set at $90,000.

Devon Jeremiah Allen, 25, of Tuscaloosa. He was arrested Sept. 22 on charges of electronic solicitation of a child and traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act. His bond was set at $90,000.

Christopher Demetrius Carter, 29, of Tuscaloosa. He was arrested Sept. 23 on charges of electronic solicitation of a child and traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act. His bond was set at $90,000.

Damion Ladarius Cooper, 26, of Tuscaloosa. He was arrested Oct. 27 on charges of electronic solicitation of a child and traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act. His bond was set at $90,000.

Damion Ladarius Cooper (Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office)

Chase Anthony Reyes, 22, was charged with two counts of electronic solicitation of a child. He was arrested Wednesday morning. Bond was set at $60,000.

According to law enforcement, the suspects engaged in sexually explicit discussions, and proposed sexual acts with what they believed to be a minor female who was under the age of 16.

Five of the six suspects traveled to a residence to meet with a minor, but instead were met with task force officers.

“With so many online social platforms available, children and teenagers are at a much greater risk of sexual exploitation today than ever before,” said Task Force Commander Capt. Phil Simpson. “We hope these arrests send a clear message to predators that they will go to jail when they use social media to solicit victims. The operation can also serve as a conversation starter between parents, caretakers, and children about online safety.”

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.