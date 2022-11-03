LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

19-year-old arrested after police find woman’s body in back of truck

Authorities in Michigan say 19-year-old Stephen Freeman is facing charges after a woman's body...
Authorities in Michigan say 19-year-old Stephen Freeman is facing charges after a woman's body was found in the back of his truck.(Macomb County, Michigan)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (CNN) - Michigan authorities say a 19-year-old has been arrested after police found a woman’s body in the back of his truck.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office, the incident happened on Oct. 27.

Prosecutors said Stephen Freeman was driving a truck near Detroit when he hit a tractor-trailer and took off from the scene.

According to police, they eventually found Freeman and the truck but they also located the body of 62-year-old Gabriele Seitz in the back of the vehicle.

Authorities said their investigation remains ongoing, and Freeman is facing charges that include receiving and concealing a body and concealing the death of an individual. Both are 5-year felonies.

The prosecutor’s office did not release any further immediate information.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crosswalk at JSU.
Jacksonville State student struck by vehicle in crosswalk, suffers ‘serious injuries’
Families receiving SNAP benefits will soon be able to make their monthly allotment go further.
Alabama food stamp recipients getting more grocery money each month due to inflation
Arrest in Brian Robinson shooting
Teen arrested in shooting, attempted robbery of former UA running back Brian Robinson
Alabama Power offers a program called Project Share to help customers pay their wintertime bills.
Alabama Power increasing rates starting in December
Mother of man killed in Fairfield crime spree speaks about final moments with son
Exclusive: Mother of man killed in Fairfield crime spree speaks about final moments with son

Latest News

FILE - The FBI seal is displayed on a podium before a news conference at the agency's...
FBI warns of ‘broad’ threat to synagogues in New Jersey
President Joe Biden speaks about what's at stake in the midterms during a Democratic National...
Biden trying to save incumbent Democrats in campaign sprint
FILE PHOTO - An attacker injured Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at...
Paul Pelosi released from hospital a week after assault
FILE - Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) talks with head coach Steve Nash, right, during...
Adam Silver says he wants Kyrie Irving’s apology for ‘reckless’ social media post
FILE - Then-CBS president Leslie Moonves attends the CBS Network 2015 Programming Upfront at...
LAPD captain’s allegiances probed in tipoff to CBS exec