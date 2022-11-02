Why 911 PSAs could be critical in cutting ambulance and ER wait times

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some fire chiefs are sharing an update on the solutions the Jefferson County Commission has come up with to conquer what’s being called a chaotic 911 system.

The conversations occurred at the monthly Central Alabama Fire Chiefs Association meeting on Wednesday in Fultondale.

Rocky Ridge Assistant Fire Chief Michael Bartlett brought up emergency response while addressing the crowd. Basically, filling in all those who were unable to attend Tuesday’s commission meeting.

The chiefs who attended that meeting stressed the commission is working on short, mid and long term solutions, but one of the first things they expect the commission to attempt to do is create informative PSA’s to cut down on ambulance and ER wait times.

“More and more nowadays people use emergency room physicians as their primary care physicians and there is a lot of over use of the ERs which is why they are so crowded. There is a lot of over use of the 911 system, so to put out some education on that would certainly be helpful,” said Assistant Chief Bartlett.

We spoke with several firefighters and emergency workers both in and out of the meeting.

They stress this is a complex issue, and really a combination of challenges.

The ambulance shortage and the lack of available workers are two of the largest issues.

The county commission will meet with the Jefferson County fire chiefs in the next couple of weeks to further discuss how to improve the emergency system in the county.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.