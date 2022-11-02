Voters can erase racist wording in Alabama Constitution

LawCall
Alabama voters on Nov. 8 will vote to ratify a recompilation of the Alabama Constitution that will strip Jim Crow-era language and reorganize the unwieldy governing document.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By KIM CHANDLER
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala (AP) — Alabama voters on Nov. 8 will vote to ratify a recompilation of the Alabama Constitution that will strip Jim Crow-era language and reorganize the unwieldy governing document.

Proponents say the changes will demonstrate Alabama is a different place today and streamline the sprawling document to be more user-friendly, although it does not make the policy changes that some reformers have sought.

The state’s 1901 constitution still has language regarding segregated schools, poll taxes and bans on interracial marriage.

The document is also believed to be the longest in the world, having been amended 978 times.

