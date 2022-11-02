USDA gives millions in grant money to rural Alabama hospitals

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The US Department of Agriculture, announced it’s investing millions in nearly a dozen rural healthcare providers across the state. Several of them are in West Alabama.

In a press conference Tuesday Nivory Gordon, USDA’s Rural Alabama State Director, announced that 11 Alabama hospitals or healthcare authorities will split $7.3 million in federal grants.

Those projects include more than $900,000 going to the Tombigbee Healthcare Authority to replace the boiler system at Whitfield Regional Hospital in Demopolis.

“Because you were able to help us with the boiler, we are able to do things like develop a wound care program. And develop an aggressive surgical care program so people can actually get a hot appendix out before it bursts,” Doug Brewer, the CEO and Administrator of Whitfield Regional Medical Center explained.

York’s Hill Hospital in Sumter County will get $114,000 for tele-health equipment and to buy a vehicle to transport clinical staff and a utility truck to haul equipment to a vaccination site.

“We found more people get vaccinated if they just had the transportation. So, we also use that transportation to bus, transport those folks to those vaccination sites,” Loretta Wilson, the Administrator for Hill Hospital, said. Several other rural hospitals or healthcare authorities in the WBRC viewing area also received grants from the USDA. They include:

In Pike County, the Troy Hospital Healthcare Authority will use a $120,100 grant to install an energy-efficient heating, ventilation and air conditioning system. This system will be an energy cost-savings for the hospital, and also help reduce exposure to COVID-19 and other airborne contagious illnesses. This investment will benefit 32,889 rural residents in Pike County and surrounding areas.

In Franklin County, the Russellville Hospital will use a $1,000,000 grant to to continue the vital primary care needed in rural Russellville, Alabama. This project will provide the hospital with needed renovations that will help to protect against future pandemics. In addition, the project will help purchase supplies that were depleted during the COVID-19 pandemic. This investment will benefit 9,830 rural residents in Franklin County and surrounding areas.

In Tallapoosa County, the Russell Hospital Corporation will use a $426,600 grant to reimburse lost healthcare related revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of the response, the hospital expended funds to establish testing sites, vaccine clinics, and purchase personal protective equipment. This investment will benefit 66,737 rural residents in Tallapoosa County and surrounding areas.

In Bullock County, the Bullock County Development Authority will use a $299,600 grant to purchase a vehicle to be used as a mobile health care clinic, and to store supplies and equipment. This vehicle will provide outreach to the community and offer services such as COVID-19 vaccines, COVID-19 testing, primary care services, and management of chronic health problems. This investment will benefit 5,612 rural residents in Bullock County and surrounding areas.

In Butler County, the Healthcare Authority of the City of Greenville will use a $1,000,000 grant to to reimburse lost health care related revenue during the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of the hospital’s response to the pandemic, it expended funds to set up testing sites, vaccine clinics, and purchased personal protective equipment. This investment will benefit 8,135 rural residents of Butler County and surrounding areas.

In Geneva County, the Geneva County Health Care Authority will use a $999,300 grant to offset expenses which were incurred by the hospital due to its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and to prepare for a future pandemic-level event. As part of the response to the pandemic, the hospital expended funds to set up testing sites, vaccine clinics, and to purchase personal protective equipment. This project will also help increase the hospital’s medical surge capabilities and telehealth capacity. This investment will benefit 10,510 rural residents of Geneva County and surrounding areas.

In Marengo County, the Tombigbee Healthcare Authority will use a $910,000 grant to replace the Whitfield Regional Hospital’s boiler system, which is necessary for the continued operation of the hospital. The previous boiler system suffered a mechanical failure, requiring the hospital to rent a replacement at great expense. This investment will allow the hospital to own the boiler and save money. This investment will benefit 21,027 rural residents of Marengo County and surrounding areas

In Sumter County, the City of York Healthcare Authority DBA Hill Hospital of York will use a $114,000 grant to increase capacity for COVID-19 and other contagious illness vaccine distribution by purchasing a vehicle to transport clinical staff and a utility truck to transport equipment to a vaccination site. This investment will also be used to provide medical supplies such as personal protective equipment to increase the Hill Hospital’s medical surge capacity, and to purchase videoconferencing equipment to increase the telehealth capabilities of the hospital. This investment will benefit 13,763 rural residents of Sumter County.

In Marion County, Marion Medical Center, Inc. will use a $437,500 grant to provide a specialized area within the hospital for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. This area will feature a specialized heating, ventilation and air conditioning system, and other equipment. This specialized unit will allow for centralized and isolated treatment of patients with COVID-19 and other contagious diseases. This investment will benefit 6,885 rural residents of Marion County.

Also in Marion County, the Healthcare Authority of Winfield, AL will use a $1,000,000 grant to renovate 10 rooms at the Northwest Regional Medical Center which is part of The Healthcare Authority of Winfield. These renovated rooms will be used to house long-term COVID-19 treatment patients, a rehabilitation unit, and other associated care. This specialized unit will allow for patients to be centralized and isolated for treatment of COVID-19 and other contagious diseases. This investment will benefit 10,978 rural residents of Marion County.

In Washington County, the Washington County Health Care Authority will use a grant of $1,000,000 to upgrade the facility’s medical surge effectiveness and capacity in the event of a medical emergency. This project will provide equipment to establish a triage area in the hospital’s multipurpose building, equipment to upgrade the hospital’s camera security system including specialized COVID-19 features, laboratory, rehabilitation, and medical surgical equipment to provide care for patients, and for facility modifications such as a new helipad, computerized topography scanner room, and upgraded heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems. This project will benefit 1,228 rural residents of Washington County.

